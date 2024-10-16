Your New Favorite -- Rock & Brews

Potawatomi Hotel and Casino joins us today to feature their restaurant Rock & Brews that offers private dining, artwork, Holiday party rental space, food and beverage, and a Veterans Day special.

From their Demon Chicken: Brioche bun, fried chicken breast, Rockin’ Hot Sauce, pepper cheese spread, chipotle slaw, marinated red onions, fresh jalapeños, and chipotle ranch,

to the Purple Rain Drops: Chocolate-filled french donuts, drizzled raspberry sauce, whipped cream, the only hard decision to make is what to order when you visit their restaurant.

On Veterans Day Monday, November 11 all guests who served or currently serve in our Armed Forces can enjoy a free dish of either the We Salute You Pulled Pork Sandwich or Strawberry Fields Salad for free with proof of service. Be sure to stop in and enjoy Rock & Brews restaurant, private dining and event space.

For more information, visit Potawatomi Casino Hotel Milwaukee - American Food & Live Music Restaurant | Rock & Brews (rockandbrews.com)