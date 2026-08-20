Your Hair-Dresser can Offer A Masterclass in Listening

Hairdressers are often trustworthy, good listeners who can make you feel beautiful. But why? What is their secret? Well, we're about to discuss just that with Adam Albrecht, motivational speaker, entrepreneur and author. They not only model great service, but their advice can be applied to a business. Watch to find out these mysterious 5 reasons hair dressers and barbers do that we can all apply to improve our jobs or school.

For more of Adam's takes on life, or to check out his books, visit Adam Albrecht!