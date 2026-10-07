Your Grocery Run Just Got More Creative

What if your weekly grocery trip introduced you to some of Wisconsin’s most talented local makers? Outpost Co-op’s Community Creatives event does just that. On Saturday, October 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., shoppers at the Mequon location can browse products from eight local vendors while checking items off their grocery lists.

One featured vendor is Bethmayhem Treats, bringing delicious baked goods for visitors to sample and purchase. The event showcases local artists, makers, and entrepreneurs, creating a fun community-focused shopping experience that goes beyond the ordinary grocery run.

Stop by Outpost Co-op, 7590 W. Mequon Road, and support local creativity while you shop. Learn more at Outpost Community Creatives and Outpost Co-op.