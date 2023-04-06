Your Favorite Neighborhood Pub!

David Caruso takes us insideMiller the Time Pub & Grill at Hilton Milwaukee City Center Hotel. The perfect place for watching sports or getting late night food! Conveniently located in the Hilton Milwaukee City Center on the corner of 5th and East Wisconsin Avenue. It is steps from The Wisconsin Center and blocks from Fiserv Forum and the UWM Panther Arena, Miller Time Pub & Grill is just a hop, skip and a jump away from any of the amazing activities you want to do in downtown Milwaukee. Bartender Joe David shows us the famous cheese curds. They also have burger of the month specials and a beer of the month. The kitchen is open until 1am on Friday's and Saturdays! (Have you tried to find late night eats?) The rest of the week the kitchen is open until 11:30 pm. April’s burger of the month – “Shorty Mac” - 2 smash patties with American cheese, burger sauce, lettuce, and pickles on a toasted brioche bun. Also you have to try a boot of the beer of the month.

Miller Time Pub has become a favorite game day stop. (They even have regular specials featuring game day only menu items, deals on drinks, and special parking offers.)

