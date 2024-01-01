Your Dream Wedding Venue

Tessa Rogers and Matt Fischer from The Ingleside Hotel join us today to talk about how this wedding venue can make your wedding an enchanting and unforgettable experience. This remarkable property blends sophisticated design with boutique-inspired service in order to help you host your dream wedding celebration. In addition to helping couples plan ceremonies and receptions, their experienced team can assist with planning wedding showers, rehearsal dinners, gift openings, hospitality suites and overnight accommodations.

The hotel is looking forward having a booth at The Wonderful World of Weddings and hope to see some of the viewers there to learn more about what they have to offer!

Lake Country Wedding Show at The Ingleside Hotel will be held on April 14,2024.

Lakecountryweddingshow.com

Say 'I Do' to 24% Off Ceremony Rental

Book a 2024 Wedding by March 29,2024 and receive 24% off Ceremony Rental. Contact Tessa at 262-970-5412 or by email trogers@theinglesidehotel.com to book your event today!

To find additional information about The Ingleside Hotel, please visit theinglesidehotel.com. Guests can email, call or fill out a contact form on their website. Contact Tessa at 262-970-5412 or by email trogers@theinglesidehotel.com to book your event today!

