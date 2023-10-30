Watch Now
Your Budget no Longer Defines Luxury When Traveling

ALG Vacations
Emmy Award-Winning Journalist &amp; Premier Travel Expert Stephanie Oswald joins us to tell us all about ALG vacations, and shares some stress-saving tips on how you can make your travel experience feel luxurious. In a new survey commissioned by ALG Vacations, 59% of people say they are in different phases of planning to travel internationally for leisure within the next 24 months. Over half of adults (53%) say they are more likely to use a travel advisor for a luxury vacation than a regular vacation.  Fifty-six percent say that in order for their vacation to be considered luxury, they need to stay in a suite style room or larger, 55% cite high-dining options followed by 43% who prefer on site spa and wellness amenities.  62% of adults say luxury is no longer defined by how much money you spend  No matter what your budget might be, there are things everyone looks for in a luxury vacation. Regardless of income, more Americans are flocking towards luxury travel than ever before. For more information, visit traveladvisorsgetyouthere.com!
Posted at 11:30 AM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 12:30:38-04

