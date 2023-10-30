Your Budget no Longer Defines Luxury When Traveling

Emmy Award-Winning Journalist & Premier Travel Expert Stephanie Oswald joins us to tell us all about ALG vacations, and shares some stress-saving tips on how you can make your travel experience feel luxurious.

In a new survey commissioned by ALG Vacations, 59% of people say they are in different phases of planning to travel internationally for leisure within the next 24 months.



Over half of adults (53%) say they are more likely to use a travel advisor for a luxury vacation than a regular vacation.

Fifty-six percent say that in order for their vacation to be considered luxury, they need to stay in a suite style room or larger, 55% cite high-dining options followed by 43% who prefer on site spa and wellness amenities.

62% of adults say luxury is no longer defined by how much money you spend

No matter what your budget might be, there are things everyone looks for in a luxury vacation. Regardless of income, more Americans are flocking towards luxury travel than ever before. For more information, visit traveladvisorsgetyouthere.com!

