Your Back To School Shopping Guide

School bells will be ringing again soon, and whether you’re a parent, student, or teacher, we all have long shopping lists to prepare us for the first day of school. Lifestyle expert and mother of two Amy E. Goodman shares some of her tips for shopping for back to school and all year. Zulily is an online retailer that helps moms discover thousands of products and brands for the entire family, at affordable prices. Every day Zulily curates a personalized shopping experience that’s fun and includes everyday deals on household name brands and boutique finds. Amy talks about a variety of products they have along with tips for back to school shopping.

Visit zulily.com or Zulily’s mobile app for their back to school shop now through September 12.

