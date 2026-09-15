You Only Sell Your Home Once. Make It Count.

Selling a home is one of the biggest financial transactions most people will ever make. But what if a few strategic updates could help you maximize your return? On today’s Morning Blend, real estate expert Missy Bliss explains how the "Just Bliss It" program helps homeowners tackle needed repairs and improvements before listing, even if they don't have the money upfront. From deferred maintenance to cosmetic upgrades, the program is designed to help sellers present their homes at their best and potentially attract stronger offers. Missy shares real-world examples of how thoughtful improvements can increase value and discusses why investing in the right updates before selling can pay off at closing. If you're thinking about selling, learn why calling a real estate professional before making decisions could put more money in your pocket.

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