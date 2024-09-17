You Need To Sell, But The Home Repairs Are Not In The Budget

Missy Buttrum founded Homewire Realty in 2013 with a mission to help others that share their entrepreneurial spirit and passion for real estate. Since it’s start, it has developed into many levels of real estate, such as investors, buyers, sellers, foreclosures, and short sales. By 2021, it has grown to 25 agents. Missy is actively involved in supporting not only the brokerage, but several investment companies and rehab projects.

Missy joins the show today to talk about what to do when you have repairs to do and need to sell your home? Maybe you don't have the cash to fix it up and get it to market. Missy has a solution. It is her Just Bliss it Program Partnership. Her team makes repairs and is reimbursed for their costs plus 2% at closing but you can get a bigger profit in most cases.

For more information on buying, selling or building homes with Homewire, give Missy a call at 262-227-7064 or email her at missy@homewire.com. You can also visit their website at www.homewire.com.