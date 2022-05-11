You Need This for Your Next Event

Planning an event? John Crone is here to tell us about Over the Moon Bartending. They provide bar catering to any event that needs a bar. They'll do all the work so you don't have to worry. Today John will make two signature cocktails for Molly and Tiffany to try. Book John now, mention The Morning Blend, and receive your first hour of bartending for FREE during the month of May.
Posted at 10:40 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 12:08:49-04
Planning an event? John Crone is here to tell us about Over the Moon Bartending. They provide bar catering to any event that needs a bar. They'll do all the work so you don't have to worry. Today John will make two signature cocktails for Molly and Tiffany to try. Book John now, mention The Morning Blend, and receive your first hour of bartending for FREE during the month of May.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.