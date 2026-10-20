You May Already Have Disability Coverage. Do You Know How to Use It?

Most workers contribute to Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) through every paycheck, yet many are unaware they may be eligible for benefits if a medical condition prevents them from working. According to research highlighted by Atticus, misinformation and lack of awareness may be keeping eligible individuals from accessing coverage they've already paid for.

On Morning Blend, Stephanie Akpa, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at Atticus, explains common SSDI myths, who may qualify, and why it's important to understand your options before an unexpected illness or injury occurs. She'll also discuss how Atticus helps people navigate the often-complicated disability claims process.

Learn more about Social Security Disability benefits and available resources at Atticus.