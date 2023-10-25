Watch Now
You Can't Go Wrong with Ravioli!

Thunder Bay Grille
Keith Smith, Executive Chef at Thunder Bay Grille is back with another live cooking demo! Keith will be cooking up some delicious chicken ravioli with mushrooms and peas in a creamy alfredo sauce served with garlic crostinis. Thunder Bay Grille offers weekly specials for lunch and a fish special during dinner time. They are also hosting a special wine dinner on November 7th, space is limited, you don't want to miss it! If you visit Thunder Bay Grille, you can receive 50% OFF wine bottles up to $60 a bottle every Monday! Call (262) 523-4244 for a reservation! Location: N14 Tower Pl # W24130, Pewaukee, WI 53072
Posted at 11:29 AM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 12:29:55-04

Location:
N14 Tower Pl # W24130, Pewaukee, WI 53072

