You Can Still Enroll In A New Charter School

Mill Creek Academy
Posted at 11:24 AM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 12:24:09-04

Mill Creek Academy Principal, Joe Sellenheim, gives us a tour of this new charter school in Waukesha.
Joe is a long time area educator and resident. Mill Creek Academy is authorized by the University of Wisconsin system. Mill Creek is a free, public charter school offering grades 4k-fifth grade beginning with the 2023-24 school year. One grade level through eighth grade will be added each year thereafter.

Mill Creek will boast accelerated learning options, specialized instruction to meet students where they are at, and extracurricular activities that challenge students outside the classroom, as well.

Call today for a tour or to enroll your child
Mill Creek Academy
S46W23850 Lawnsdale Rd.
Waukesha, WI 53189
(262) 422-6020
millcreekacademywi.com

