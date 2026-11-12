You Can Skip the Warm-Up with This New Self Care Tool

If you are looking for a way to improve mobility and circulation in your knees, Skip the Warm-Up is right for you. The portable technology offers a convenient warmth and compression therapy to help with daily activities.

The device features heated knee sleeves designed to combine adjustable warmth with comfortable compression. Choose between three different heat settings that are great for any recovery routine.

Morning Blend viewers can use code morningblend10 for 10% off at their store. To make your purchase visit their website at Skip the Warm-Up.