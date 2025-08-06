You Can Help the Monarch Migration, and Enjoy the Flowers!

Julia Robson joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the fall flowers coming into bloom this fall, and their role in butterfly migration.

Fall is a crucial time of year for monarch butterflies as they begin their journey from their northern breeding grounds back to Mexico for the winter. Discover the secrets behind their incredible navigation skills, the challenges they face along the way, and how YOU can join conservationists working to protect their path.

Tune in to learn more about what you can do to help from home. On September 3, kids can attend Retzer Nature Center’s Outdoor Classroom: Monarchs & Milkweed program