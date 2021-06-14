You Can Help Stop Hunger This Summer

Summer is typically a peak time for childhood hunger, and on the heels of the pandemic, children throughout Milwaukee need your help more than ever! The Hunger Task Force continues to provide food and resources to local children in need, helping them make the most out of their summers. Joining us to speak on the importance of this campaign is Hunger Task Force Executive Director, Sherrie Tussler, and WaterStone Bank Community Relations Coordinator, Amy Saari.

If you’re looking to join TMJ4 and WaterStone Bank in supporting STOP! Summer Hunger, visit hungertaskforce.org/summerhunger/ to donate today.

Donation Levels:

$25: A $25 donation supports a week’s worth of suppers for children at meal sites.

$50: A $50 donation buys 92 boxes of healthy breakfast cereal, a perfect way to start the day.

$100: A $100 donation provides six cans of infant formula (we call that a Baby 6-Pack!).

$500: A $500 donation goes all the way for the purchase of 400 gallons of fresh, cold milk