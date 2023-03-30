You Can Benefit From Meditation

We welcome back Traci Schwartz and Kaita Bliffert, co-founders of Meditate Milwaukee. They will chat about the benefits of meditation and Group Meditation.

Through each individual’s participation in Meditate Milwaukee’s guided group meditation, we make an investment both in ourselves and the betterment of our community as a whole, overcoming differences and separateness to create oneness. As we meditate together, our community experiences greater peace, compassion, and tolerance.

Meditate Milwaukee has group meditation events hosted at The Sojourner Peace Center several Sundays throughout the year as well as additional special events throughout the city. For more information and registration visitMeditateMilwaukee.com

