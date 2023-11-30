You are Invited To A German Poinsettia Party This Weekend!

The German Poinsettia Party is happening this Saturday from 10-3 at Shady Lane Greenhouse ! Owner Heidi Hornung shows Morning Blend correspondent, Andrea Boehlke around the greenhouse today. A visit to Shady Lane will get you in the holiday spirit. You will find beautiful poinsettias, fresh greenery, hand made outdoor decorations, and Wisconsin grown Christmas trees!

They will have their largest indoor G-scale Model Railroad running, a favorite among their visitors. There will also be German food, music, and crafts for all ages! Take a walk through Milwaukee's iconic Kooky Cooky House. Shady Lane even has some special guests coming: Krampus and St. Nicholas!

Fill your day with holiday fun and join Shady Lane Greenhouse in another 50th anniversary celebration. The German Poinsettia Party is going to be a great event, so visit shadylanegreenhouse.com to get more information. They are located at W172 N7388 Shady Lane, in Menomonee Falls.