YOLO! Here's a senior dog checking the boxes on her bucket list of dreams.

Lorrie Mumper and Sarah Traeger join us today along with their furry friends Spirit and Belle from Albert's Dog Lounge. Albert's Dog Lounge is a foster-based rescue focused on providing loving homes to seniors, special needs, and hospice dogs. It helps dogs in need from overcrowded shelters and local families who can no longer care for their pets. Albert's Dog Lounge was established in 2017 with the vision to be the stepping stone to a new life for those dogs who are less likely to be rescued, adopted, or at a higher risk for euthanasia.

Today is a special day for spirit as she is a 19 year old dog looking to fulfill her bucket list of dreams. Albert's took in Spirit after recently receiving a call that she was in a Animal Control in Chicago and would be euthanized.

Spirit made her way to Wisconsin where she has already learned about warm soothing baths, yummy quality food, and nice cozy blankets. The rescue doesn't know how much time she has left , but what they do know is when that time comes, she will not die without a name, she will not die without dignity, and she will not die without loving arms wrapped around her. Until then, her amazing foster family will be making a bucket list for Spirit and working on ways to fulfill that. The first thing on her list is to make new friends!

Belle is available for adoption is searching for a forever home!

The Pet Project focuses on pets in need of adoption from local Southeastern Wisconsin shelters. Each week The Morning Blend showcases a pet in need of a home.

