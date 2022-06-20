Yes, Your Small Business Needs to be on TikTok

Small business can really benefit by being on TikTok and even advertising to your exact audience. Your target market is certainly on TikTok and if you’re not in front of them, your competitor will be. 67% of TikTok users say the platform influenced them to buy a product they saw on TikTok and many buy the product advertised the first time they see it. Tim Vertz is here with Vertz Marketing to tell you why your business needs to be on this social media app.

Contact Vertz Marketing for a FREE marketing checkup and we can review your current marketing strategies and help you come up with a great plan to grow your business. You can aslo go to their website or call 262-910-4125.