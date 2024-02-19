Xumo Streaming and Disney Plus

Spectrum recently introduced Xumo Stream Box, the next generation of TV streaming. The innovation gives you a new way to stream your favorite apps, Spectrum’s live TV channels and more. Joining us live in studio to talk about these exciting new updates is Jay Saunders.

The Xumo stream box is all the entertainment that you want- at your fingertips. With just a few clicks, the Xumo Stream Box helps you watch what you want, faster and better than before. Disney Plus Basic is also now available to all Spectrum TV Select customers. You can stream thousands of hours of exclusive shows and movies at no extra cost. It's all part of an agreement with Disney - providing our customers even more value with their Spectrum TV Select service! The Xumo Stream Box is available for just $5 a month! To get started visit https://watch.spectrum.net/.

