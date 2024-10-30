Xtreme Raptor Day is part of the annual Raptor Festival celebrating amazing hunters of the sky. This unique event is held throughout the nature center grounds and offers unforgettable encounters! You will meet our resident raptors up close – including owls, hawks, falcons, and eagles. Staff will be introducing two American Kestrels, the most recent members to join the program: Saxon, a male, and Freyja, a female. Stations throughout the Center will provide interactive and educational experiences for you and your guests. Learn about conservation, how to nurture and support birds around your own home, and enjoy bird-themed crafts and activities. Sign up to have your picture taken with your favorite raptor! This special event supports our Raptor Program and the resident birds in our care.

Xtreme Raptor Day is Saturday, November 2 at 10:00am – 4:00pm. Schlitz Audubon Nature Center 1111 E. Brown Deer Rd., Milwaukee, WI

Details and Tickets: Schlitz Audubon Nature Center | Outdoor Education & Experiences | Milwaukee

Adult: $18 per person | Youth (3-17): $15 per person | Children 2 & under are free