WUWM to Celebrate Milwaukee Radio Legend at "12th House in Twilight"

WUWM 89.7, Milwaukee's NPR station, will host "12th House in Twilight" on Monday, October 12, 2026, at the Pabst Theater. The event will celebrate the life and legacy of longtime Milwaukee radio legend Bob Reitman while serving as the launch party for his new spoken-word poetry album, 12th House. Guest will experience performances inspire by the twelve astrological houses, featuring dance, spoken word, an more. proceeds from ticket and album sales will support WUWM's efforts to create Reitman Radio Camp, helping carry his passion for radio and storytelling to future generation.

You can purchase tickets online following this link 12th House in Twilight: An Immersive Celebration with Bob Reitman | The Pabst Theater Group!