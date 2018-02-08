620 WTMJ is welcoming back Stars & Stripes Honor Flights to the WTMJ Cares program! This winter, WTMJ is looking to reach a fundraising goal of $50,000 in order to send a plane full of Vietnam Veterans to see their memorial in Washington D.C. John Mercure will lead an on-air drive to raise enough money to fulfill the task. John joins us to discuss their fundraising efforts and to give us more info on special Bucks event you can enjoy!

WTMJ Cares: Game Night for Honor Flight is happening February 27 as the Bucks take on the Wizards. The event includes a pre-game gathering at Turner Hall. This event is co-hosted by First Bank Financial Centre. For more information and to buy tickets, visit WTMJ.com.