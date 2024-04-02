WOW IN THE WORLD- SOLAR PARTY

Catch Up with the best-selling children’s books authors and science podcasters to talk all about their upcoming special episode celebrating the science of this rare event in their fun and exciting way that will make you say, “WOW!” In the special episode of the Wow in the World podcast titled “The Great Solar Eclipse Party,” it’s the day of the solar eclipse and Mindy is planning an eclipse party for all her friends and neighbors, complete with snacks, games, and music! Join Guy and Mindy as they explore the basic physics behind the solar eclipse, from why and where it’s happening, and the concept of ‘the path of totality’ to what the eclipse will look like and how rare it is to see one. The episode also discusses the importance of eye protection and the science behind mylar lenses during the solar eclipse. Ending with a singalong to the hit song on the radio, ‘Eclipse Party’ from ‘Moon 5,” kids (and their grown-ups) will get a sense of the cosmic wonder we all feel during the event. Created by Tinkercast and hosted by renowned podcast pioneers and New York Times- bestselling book authors Guy Raz and Mindy Thomas, Wow in the World is the #1 science podcast for kids (and their grown-ups), sharing stories about the latest news in science, technology, and innovation – stories that give kids hope, agency, and make us all say “WOW"! Guy and Mindy have been media personalities and science communicators for years, with passions for awe-inspiring education. With show topics on Wow in the World, spanning everything from brain freezes and dinosaurs to 3D-printed food and the science of fear, Guy and Mindy are turning learning into ‘wow’ moments for kids through their fun-first approach to science.

