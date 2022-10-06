Workplace Equity and Equality

While many companies are embracing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives at work, employees are often confused about the difference between equity and equality. Equity and equality sound alike, but they are different. It is important to understand the difference and how these concepts compliment one another in order for DEI efforts to be impactful.

Today Beth Ridley, an organizational consultant who works with businesses, helps us define these important words.

Equality is treating everyone the same – giving everyone the same resources or opportunities. We want equality at work in the sense of everyone feeling equally valued, supported respected and empowered. We want opportunities and promotions to be equally available for anyone qualified.

To achieve equality, we must recognize that every employee has different needs based on different life experiences, circumstances, strengths, backgrounds, abilities, or preferences. Equity recognizes that because everyone is different and has unique circumstances, everyone needs unique resources or support to reach an equal outcome. Equity is about each of us getting what we need to succeed based on where we are and where we want to go.

Equality without equity doesn’t set everyone up for success. If a company treats everyone equally without realizing that certain individuals or teams need specific support or resources, there will be inequality. Equity is the pathway to true equality. For that reason, equity and equality complement one another.

