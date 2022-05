Jacarrie Kicks for Kids is to change the world 2 feet at a time through youth-drive: community programming, mentorship and soft skills development. This summer Jacarrie Kicks for Kids is offering a summer scholars program and collecting shoe donations.

Purchasing hoodies and sweatshirts raise funds for scholarships. To sign up for camps, volunteer, purchase merchandise, donate shoes or donate funds, please visit jk4k.org or call 414-739-7028.