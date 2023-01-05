The 55th Annual Wonderful World of Weddings Show is coming up! This is the longest running and most prestigious wedding show in Wisconsin with the first show debuting back in 1968. It is the Place to Be for the couple to be. The event will be inside the Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park on Saturday, January 7th and Sunday, January 8th. Kelly Kohl and Todd Scheel talk about the event.

Tickets are available in advance on the website for just 7 dollars, that’s a savings of 2 dollars per ticket compared to buying at the door the day of the show. Offer good thru 5pm Friday, January 6th.

