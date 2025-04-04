Women of all ages are invited to get together to attend a getaway three-day weekend in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, April 25-27. Women’s Weekend Lake Geneva has a mix of relaxation, creative workshops, fun activities, wellness sessions, shopping, good food and drinks, and unique fun experiences. Select from our variety of activities, pampering sessions and social activities like a Boat Cruise with music and cocktails a fashion show, and our Kickoff Party. Enjoy special retail offers, hotel discounts, and more. Women’s Weekend is hosted by the Geneva Lake Women’s Association (GLWA), an organization that supports the critical needs of the community and people of Greater Walworth County through direct service projects and financial contributions. GLWA is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year! Register by Monday, April 7th and to get your swag bag use code: VIPSWAG to get 50% off !

For more information visit: Women’s Weekend Lake 2025!