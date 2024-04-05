Women's Weekend in Lake Geneva!

Women of all ages are invited to get together to attend a three-day getaway in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin from April 26-28. Kathy Papcke and Diane Kennedy-Nopen join us live in studio to talk about how Women's Weekend features a mix of relaxation, creative workshops, fun activities, wellness sessions, shopping, good food, drinks, and unique fun! You can select from a variety of activities including pampering sessions, a boat cruise with music and cocktails, a fashion show, and the Women's Association Kickoff Party at the Riviera!

Visit LakeGenevaWomensWeekend.com for more information and to register by April 24. Click on the Eventbrite link on the home page to see all the workshops and activities.