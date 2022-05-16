The month of May is home to more than two-dozen health awareness initiatives: strokes, lupus, mental health and cancer research, just to name a few. The University of Wisconsin Madison's Center for Community Engagement and Health Partnerships in Milwaukee care about all those health issues. Now they have a monthly meeting for women, called the Women's Health Turn-Up.

Gina Green-Harris, co-investigator of UW All of Us and director of the Center for Community Engagement and Dr. Rhonda Cotton of Unity Gospel House of Prayer join us to tell us how women are turning up to improve their health. For more information about the Women's Health Turn-Up, you can call Dr. Leslie McAbee with All of Us at 414-882-1617 or Dr. Rhonda Cotton at 414-581-7777. Visit allofus.wisc.edu to learn more about the UW All of Us program and how to participate.