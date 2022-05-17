Women's Guide to Getting Older

Author Linda Benjamin, a licensed clinical social worker talks about finding love in your 60's. Linda and her partner Ron sit down with Molly to talk romance and more. Linda is the author of the Girls' Guide to Aging with Grit and Gusto: A Memoir and Six Interviews. Linda encourages women to age with independence, humor, purpose, living alone or with a partner.
Posted at 11:07 AM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 12:07:17-04
