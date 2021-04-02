Watch
The Woman's Club of Wisconsin
Posted at 10:52 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 11:52:56-04

We're celebrating women in Milwaukee who are truly making a difference. The members of the Woman's Club of Wisconsin help create social change in our city. Foundation director Carrie Matteson joins us to discuss their mission, as well as their new initiative "Women Who Make a Difference".

Whether it is a year of a global pandemic or every day - the women of the Woman's Club of Wisconsin support the community, and give of their time and talents. Women from the Club get it. It is about human kindness. If you would like to know more about this amazing organization, visit WC-WI.org.

