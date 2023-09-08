Women Who Give

Founded in 2015, Impact100 Greater Milwaukee is an organization of women who collectively award grants that make a lasting impact on the community. Impact100 Greater Milwaukee has awarded over 3 million dollars to local organizations in just eight years of existence.

Today, Stacy Scheffer, a past president of the local organization joins us to share more about the group.

Members make a fully tax deductible donation of $1,100 annually. Nonprofits submit proposals, and are submitted to a rigorous evaluation process by our members. Each non-profit finalist presents their organization at the Annual Awards Celebration to all members. Following the presentations that night, members vote and the grant recipients are announced. At our 2022/2023 celebration, we awarded three $100,000 grants, and two $44,000 grants. The idea is; more members we have, the more we can award.

Wendy Steele is the founder of Impact 100 and she will be in Milwaukee to speak on Wednesday, September 13th. You can register for the event here.

Impact100 Greater Milwaukee is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) organization relying on the skills and talents of its members. We strive to be an inclusive, diverse organization of women growing as knowledgeable philanthropists in supporting our local nonprofits who are working to better the Greater Milwaukee community.