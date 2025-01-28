Women Supporting Women

Camille Monk, of Camille Monk Ministries joins us to talk about women in collaboration instead of competition.

Are you holding back on sharing and inviting other women into your world for fear that they may be better or impede on your success?

In a world where REALITY TV has become the standard for relationships and coexisting with one another we are seeing a decline in women intentionally building healthy meaningful relationships.

It seems that everyone is out for themselves or at the very least will only cozy up to you to get what you have!

Camille has some tips to begin moving towards collaboration and not competition.

What will that look like:

*Setting YOUR intentions on things that are PURE.

*Understanding who’s in your corner and building a solid community from there

*Opening yourself up to NEW people

*Staying centered in the things that bring you JOY that you are willing to share