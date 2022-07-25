Watch Now
Women and Emotions at Work: Friend or Foe?

with Jennifer Fondrevay
Posted at 10:49 AM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 11:49:13-04

Showing your emotions at work used to be considered taboo; crying for women at work could be a career killer. Has this sentiment changed with the remote work/hybrid work environment we now find ourselves in where we might be seeing into someone's private life on a Zoom call? The benefits of Emotional Intelligence EQ have been increasingly highlighted as valuable for managers to have.

Jennifer Fondrevay is the author of Now What?! and joins us to discuss emotion in the work place. To buy her book, please visit Amazon.

