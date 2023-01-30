Wishmakers of Wisconsin’s Cheers for Wishes fundraising event – a Mardi Gras themed fundraising event to raise money to send Make-A-Wish kid and 17-year-old Kaylee to the Florida Keys to grant her life changing wish. Today we are joined by Alison Graettinger and Lo Nelson to talk about this special evening. Kaylee's wish is to go to the Florida Keys. This fundraising event will have a Mardi Gras Theme on February 11th at the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

Attendees will enjoy an evening of live music, a silent auction, live artists, an appetizer station, King Cake, casino tables, beads and masquerade masks, interactive entertainment and more! Tickets are $75/person through January 31st and $100/person after until the event. Ticket prices include two (2) drink tickets, access to the Mardi Gras themed appetizer stations and Mardi Gras beads. Click HERE to purchase tickets.