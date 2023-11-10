"Wisdom From the Pearl Necklace" A Novel by Carol Demma Mau

“Wisdom From The Pearl Necklace" by Carol Demma Mau is a children's fairy tale set in a magical realm. The protagonist, Trudy, along with friends, is sent by the realm's rulers on an adventure to discover their inner power and teach humans about their crucial role in Earth's well-being. The story is aimed towards younger people, but great for families and friends to read and discuss together. The story, filled with fairies and elves, promotes environmental conservation and self-discovery through a whimsical narrative - a magical story with a meaningful message.

You can find Carol's book at carolmaubooks.com!