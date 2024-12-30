Watch Now
Wisconsin's Premiere Bridal Show -- Over 120 Vendors!

Wonderful World of Weddings
Getting married is candidly, a lot of stress, money, and time. Make the process easy by attending the 2025 Wonderful World of Weddings expo on Saturday January 4-5 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. held daily at the Exposition center at Wisconsin State Fair Park. Enjoy a whirlwind of wedding ideas, services, and trending products to incorporate into your big day. See dresses, musicians, catering, photographers, and more! Attendees can enter to win a Grand Prize Honeymoon Trip Courtesy of First Choice Travel & Cruise: a 4-day/3-night stay at the luxurious Royalton CHIC Punta Cana, along with round-trip airfare on Funjet Vacations. Through Friday, January 3, advance tickets for adults are available: $14 for Adults; $7 for 65 and older. All military personnel with a military ID card and children 12 and under are admitted free. For more information, visit Wonderful World of Weddings

