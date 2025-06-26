Wisconsin's Charming West Coast!

The West Coast of Wisconsin is a collection of magical villages on the shores of Lake Pepin on the Mississippi. The villages ring the lake – the widest natural spot on the Mississippi. Each village, including Bay City, Maiden Rock, Stockholm, Pepin, and Nelson, has a character of their own, but together make up a breathtaking stretch of river and lakeshore, home to the most beautiful sunsets in Wisconsin! Each magical place is connected by a breathtaking ribbon of highway and the Great River Road, which was recently named the #1 Prettiest Drive in America by USAToday!

