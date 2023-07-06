Author Kristine Hansen chats with us about her book "Wisconsin Farms and Farmers Markets: Tours, Trails and Attractions" which takes a dive into Wisconsin's Agri-Tourism. Whether it’s stepping into a cranberry bog or sipping cider fermented from antique apples, this book's profile of farms and its farmers has that itinerary covered. The agri-tourism opportunities abound throughout the state: farm stays, pick-your-owns, farming museums, county fairs, dairy centers, wine tastings, tree farms, farmer’s markets, and so much more.

To learn more about Kristine and her work you can visit the website at Kristine Hansen.com.