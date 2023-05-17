Wisconsinites Return Home For Comedy

Comedy Juggler Marcus Monroe joins us today to tell us about the group of Wisconsinites returning home for their upcoming night of comedy and magic. Marcus will be joined by Ben Seidman and Pete Lee. The three of them are national headliners who have been on Showtime, Letterman, Netflix, Comedy Central and more! The event will be at Turner Hall on May 19 at 8 p.m. For more information, visit online at Turner Hall Comedy Event.