The Wisconsin Whiskey Festival is the first and only large format whiskey fest in Milwaukee. Bringing over 150 whiskeys and bourbons to the floor for our enjoyment. Attendees will enjoy a catered buffet, swag bags, rare and new whiskey tasting opportunities as well as getting to meet and chat with industry icons like Dixon Deadman and Marianne Eaves of Sweetens Cove, Eaves Blind and Kentucky's First Female Bourbon Master Distiller since the Prohibition.

Zack Farrar, founder, joins us to discuss the upcoming event. The event is September 16 from 5:30pm-9:30pm at the Hilton City Center in Downtown Milwaukee. Taking place in the Crystal Ballroom on the 5th floor and beyond. Tickets not available at the door. For more information, please visit www.wisconsinwhiskeyfest.com