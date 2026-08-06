Wisconsin State Fair Entertainment and Community Partnerships!

Bank Five Nine is back at the Wisconsin State Fair. They are proud to be a sponsor of the Wisconsin State Fair with both the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater and the Bank Five Nine Main Stage. The lineup of entertainment on the two stages will be something fair goers will not want to miss.

Bank Five Nine is a local community bank headquartered in Oconomowoc, WI. The bank’s mission statement is three simple words: Make Lives Better. They do that through quality products and services, through extensive charitable giving and volunteerism, and by being an exceptional employer. They have won the Top Workplaces Award 17 straight years, and were recently named the Community’s Choice Award winner as the best Milwaukee-area bank.

Tim Schneider is the President and CEO. He appreciates and loves The Wisconsin State Fair having grown up on a dairy farm.

Find a Bank Five Nine in your community. They would love to have you as a customer.