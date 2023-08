Jen Puente, Chief Marketing Officer of Wisconsin State Fair, joins us to talk about this year's State Fair. Jen shares why sponsors, like Bank Five Nine, are so important to the fair and the impact they have. She also gives us the scoop on some of the acts she is looking forward to seeing this year at the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater.

The Wisconsin State Fair will take place August 3 - August 13. Make sure to get your tickets so you don't miss out on the fun.