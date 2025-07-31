Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association

Help Wisconsin Cranberries celebrate 30 years as the nation’s leading producer and experience the Wisconsin State Fruit during the State Fair!

At the Wisconsin Cranberries booth, you’ll find a hands-on, family-friendly space that celebrates the state’s top fruit crop and the growers who produce it. Visitors can explore interactive displays, watch short videos about how cranberries are grown and harvested, and purchase drinks and treats featuring cranberries.

Amber Bristow is a 5th generation cranberry grower at Russell Rezin and Son Cranberry Marsh. She takes Steph through the amazing State Fair exhibit to learn more about cranberries. They are also selling some sweet treats at the exhibit.

Visit wiscran.org/experience to learn about tours, festivals, harvest, recipes and more!

