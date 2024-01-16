Wisconsin Novel Alert: True North

Boswell welcomes back Andrew J Graff, author of Raft of Stars, for an evening featuring his heartfelt new novel, True North. Set in the Northwoods of Wisconsin, Graff’s

big-hearted novel combines family drama and whitewater adventure as a couple tries to keep their rafting business afloat through historic floods.

Andrew J Graff is author of novel Raft of Stars, and his writing has appeared in Image and Dappled Things. Andrew grew up fishing, hiking, and hunting in Wisconsin's Northwoods. After a tour of duty in Afghanistan, he earned an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop.

Please click here to visit andrewjgraffmke.eventbrite.com and register for this event. And be sure to order your copy of True North now, too.

Tonight's Boswell event starts at 6:30 pm.

