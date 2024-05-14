Wisconsin Native Chats About Experience on Reality TV Show

Muskego native Dawson Addis returns to the Morning Blend to discuss his time as a contestant on Deal or No Deal Island. With the odds on his side, the banker offered Dawson $100,000 if he eliminated himself right then, and he took that offer. In the finale, Jordan ends up being the final contestant to face the banker, who is revealed to be Howie Mandel. All of the players (including Dawson) come back to watch Jordan ash she takes home a final prize of $1.23 Million!