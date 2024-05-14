Muskego native Dawson Addis returns to the Morning Blend to discuss his time as a contestant on Deal or No Deal Island. With the odds on his side, the banker offered Dawson $100,000 if he eliminated himself right then, and he took that offer. In the finale, Jordan ends up being the final contestant to face the banker, who is revealed to be Howie Mandel. All of the players (including Dawson) come back to watch Jordan ash she takes home a final prize of $1.23 Million!
Wisconsin Native Chats About Experience on Reality TV Show
with Dawson Addis
Posted at 10:29 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 11:29:48-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.