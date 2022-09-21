Wisconsin Humane Society Youth Programs

The Wisconsin Humane Society offers a variety of youth programs, both in-person and virtual, for students of all ages at our Milwaukee, Ozaukee, and Racine locations. These programs are a fun and educational way to engage kids in the world of animals. For more information on all their Youth Programs, as well as links for registration, please visit wihumane.org Just click the tab at the top of the page that says, "For Kids".

