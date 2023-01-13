Wisconsin Health Rankings

Dr. Nicole Brady will discuss how Wisconsin’s general health ranked in America’s Health Rankings report. Dr. Brady is a Chief Medical Officer at Wisconsin UnitedHealthcare. Go to Americashealthrankings.org for the full report.
Wisconsin's strengths include:
- Low prevalence of non-medical drug use
- Low income inequality
- Low prevalence of physical inactivity
Wisconsin's challenges include:
- High racial disparity in premature death rates
- High prevalence of excessive drinking
- High Black/White residential segregation
Posted at 10:02 AM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 11:02:04-05
