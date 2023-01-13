Wisconsin Health Rankings

Dr. Nicole Brady will discuss how Wisconsin’s general health ranked in America’s Health Rankings report. Dr. Brady is a Chief Medical Officer at Wisconsin UnitedHealthcare. Go to Americashealthrankings.org for the full report.

Wisconsin's strengths include:

- Low prevalence of non-medical drug use

- Low income inequality

- Low prevalence of physical inactivity

Wisconsin's challenges include:

- High racial disparity in premature death rates

- High prevalence of excessive drinking

- High Black/White residential segregation